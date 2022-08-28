NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a woman arrived at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The incident happened in the Pines Village area in the 4500 block of Skyview Drive.

Investigations revealed that just before 11:50 p.m. Saturday, an alleged suspect, who was intoxicated, according to the NOPD, went to the location and got into an argument with the victim, a 44-year-old woman. After calling someone to pick her up, the woman tried to leave the location but the suspect pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital by private car but her condition has not been released. The NOPD says there is currently a warrant out for the arrest of the unidentified suspect.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.