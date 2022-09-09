According to the NOPD, a woman was shot in the leg in the 3700 block of Benefit Street.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the Desire Area on Friday morning. According to the NOPD, a woman was shot in the leg in the 3700 block of Benefit Street.

Police say that they were first notified of the incident just before 10 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated for her gunshot wound. The condition of the woman is unknown at the time.

The NOPD has not released information on what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident can contact NOPD 5th District detectives by calling (504) 658-6050.