NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A shooting in Gentilly left two people wounded Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers said they received a call of the shooting in the 2200 block of Mendez Street, at about 8:40.

When police arrived they said one woman was found suffering from a gun shot would to an unknown area of her body and was take to the hospital by EMS.

Her condition is not known at this time.

Police said the second victim suffered a graze wound but refused treatment on the scene. A third victim was found but did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

The shooting is currently under investigation and anyone with information of the crime can call Third District officers at (504) 658-6030.