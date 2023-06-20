NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans East shooting left a woman wounded and hospitalized Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Redwood Street. Officers arrived just after 8:15 p.m. to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS is responding to the scene.
No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Latest Stories
- Man shot by police after attacking officers with knife, OPD
- Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation for assault and battery
- Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would apply to woman he championed
- Family of shot Uber driver says they have been dealing with rumors, gossip online
- Ackenhausen shines in first start, LSU shuts out Tennessee 5-0 to stay alive in CWS
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.