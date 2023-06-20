NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans East shooting left a woman wounded and hospitalized Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Redwood Street. Officers arrived just after 8:15 p.m. to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS is responding to the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

