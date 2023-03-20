NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Monday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says the incident happened just before 7:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street. Responding officers located a woman on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

