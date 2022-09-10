NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Mid-City Saturday left a woman wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident happened just before 3:50 a.m.

The NOPD says they responded to the scene at the corner of Tulane Avenue and South Norman C. Francis Parkway. When they arrived, the woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The victim’s condition has not been released as of now and no further information is available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.