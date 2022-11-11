NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lower Garden District that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to officers, just after 6 p.m., they responded to the corner of Calliope Street and Convention Center Blvd. where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

