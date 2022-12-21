NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Desire area motel, Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:36 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road for a call of a suspected suicide, where they found a woman inside a room suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was declared dead on the scene and the incident was labeled a suicide.

After further investigation, officers determined the woman was a homicide victim and the signal was changed. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroners Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Michael Poluikis at 504-658-5300. Those seeking to report information anonymously can do so by contacting Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or by calling toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

