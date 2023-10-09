NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a police vehicle on Sunday, Oct. 8, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

In a release from the NOPD, reports show around 9:20 p.m., an officer was headed up the on-ramp to US 90 East at Barrone and Calliope streets when the woman reportedly walked in front of the vehicle and was hit.

Officers say she was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

No further details are available at this time as the incident remains under investigation.

WGNO will provide an update as more information is released.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories