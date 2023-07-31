NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — U.S. Fish & Wildlife officials are working to suppress a wildfire located on the Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge.

Officials say efforts to contain the fire began early on Monday, July 31, with flames located in a New Orleans East marsh grass area, southeast of Blind Lagoon near the Bayou Sauvage Ridge, west of Highway 11 and north of Highway 90.

Residents and travelers in the nearby communities have been warned of the smoke in the area.

The cause has been listed as a lightning strike from recent storms, but a full assessment will be done after the fire is contained to determine the official cause.

Officials mentioned that the high temperature and lack of rainfall have raised concerns for fires in the area.

