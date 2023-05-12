Where people in New Orleans are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from New Orleans between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 180

– Migration from Tallahassee to New Orleans: 22 (#106 most common destination from Tallahassee)

– Net migration: 158 to Tallahassee

#49. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area

– Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 182

– Migration from Atlantic City to New Orleans: 0

– Net migration: 182 to Atlantic City

#48. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 182

– Migration from Pittsburgh to New Orleans: 73 (#125 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 109 to Pittsburgh

#47. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 183

– Migration from Columbus to New Orleans: 108 (#86 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 75 to Columbus

#46. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 195

– Migration from Portland to New Orleans: 176 (#80 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 19 to Portland

#45. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 197

– Migration from Killeen to New Orleans: 120 (#53 most common destination from Killeen)

– Net migration: 77 to Killeen

#44. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 206

– Migration from Miami to New Orleans: 325 (#79 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 119 to New Orleans

#43. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 216

– Migration from Seattle to New Orleans: 290 (#84 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 74 to New Orleans

#42. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 223

– Migration from St. Louis to New Orleans: 74 (#137 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 149 to St. Louis

#41. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 249

– Migration from Jacksonville to New Orleans: 149 (#78 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 100 to Jacksonville

#40. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 251

– Migration from Eau Claire to New Orleans: 0

– Net migration: 251 to Eau Claire

#39. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 253

– Migration from Richmond to New Orleans: 57 (#100 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 196 to Richmond

#38. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 259

– Migration from San Diego to New Orleans: 650 (#42 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 391 to New Orleans

#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 267

– Migration from Detroit to New Orleans: 312 (#59 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 45 to New Orleans

#36. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Lake Charles in 2015-2019: 269

– Migration from Lake Charles to New Orleans: 325 (#6 most common destination from Lake Charles)

– Net migration: 56 to New Orleans

#35. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 270

– Migration from Las Vegas to New Orleans: 174 (#73 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 96 to Las Vegas

#34. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 271

– Migration from Birmingham to New Orleans: 463 (#12 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Net migration: 192 to New Orleans

#33. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 275

– Migration from Orlando to New Orleans: 242 (#71 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 33 to Orlando

#32. Mobile, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 323

– Migration from Mobile to New Orleans: 244 (#14 most common destination from Mobile)

– Net migration: 79 to Mobile

#31. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 324

– Migration from Charlotte to New Orleans: 132 (#99 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 192 to Charlotte

#30. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 331

– Migration from Austin to New Orleans: 416 (#40 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 85 to New Orleans

#29. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 333

– Migration from Virginia Beach to New Orleans: 425 (#47 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 92 to New Orleans

#28. Monroe, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 383

– Migration from Monroe to New Orleans: 400 (#4 most common destination from Monroe)

– Net migration: 17 to New Orleans

#27. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 388

– Migration from Beaumont to New Orleans: 45 (#37 most common destination from Beaumont)

– Net migration: 343 to Beaumont

#26. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 400

– Migration from Shreveport to New Orleans: 659 (#3 most common destination from Shreveport)

– Net migration: 259 to New Orleans

#25. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 407

– Migration from Phoenix to New Orleans: 148 (#127 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 259 to Phoenix

#24. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 410

– Migration from Sacramento to New Orleans: 16 (#198 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 394 to Sacramento

#23. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 410

– Migration from Pensacola to New Orleans: 191 (#37 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 219 to Pensacola

#22. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 420

– Migration from Riverside to New Orleans: 92 (#144 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 328 to Riverside

#21. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 439

– Migration from San Antonio to New Orleans: 288 (#56 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 151 to San Antonio

#20. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 457

– Migration from Memphis to New Orleans: 208 (#46 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 249 to Memphis

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 458

– Migration from Denver to New Orleans: 323 (#66 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 135 to Denver

#18. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 460

– Migration from Chicago to New Orleans: 529 (#98 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 69 to New Orleans

#17. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 465

– Migration from San Francisco to New Orleans: 275 (#73 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 190 to San Francisco

#16. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 471

– Migration from Alexandria to New Orleans: 322 (#4 most common destination from Alexandria)

– Net migration: 149 to Alexandria

#15. Jackson, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 502

– Migration from Jackson to New Orleans: 363 (#10 most common destination from Jackson)

– Net migration: 139 to Jackson

#14. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 514

– Migration from Nashville to New Orleans: 313 (#44 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 201 to Nashville

#13. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 562

– Migration from Boston to New Orleans: 224 (#85 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 338 to Boston

#12. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 758

– Migration from Hattiesburg to New Orleans: 213 (#5 most common destination from Hattiesburg)

– Net migration: 545 to Hattiesburg

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 784

– Migration from Washington to New Orleans: 473 (#94 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 311 to Washington

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 898

– Migration from Dallas to New Orleans: 1,429 (#30 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 531 to New Orleans

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 915

– Migration from Atlanta to New Orleans: 1,149 (#41 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 234 to New Orleans

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 994

– Migration from Los Angeles to New Orleans: 780 (#66 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 214 to Los Angeles

#7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 996

– Migration from New York to New Orleans: 1,180 (#77 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 184 to New Orleans

#6. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 1,326

– Migration from Houma to New Orleans: 1,062 (#1 most common destination from Houma)

– Net migration: 264 to Houma

#5. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 1,537

– Migration from Gulfport to New Orleans: 821 (#3 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Net migration: 716 to Gulfport

#4. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 1,828

– Migration from Lafayette to New Orleans: 1,885 (#3 most common destination from Lafayette)

– Net migration: 57 to New Orleans

#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 3,069

– Migration from Houston to New Orleans: 2,102 (#15 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 967 to Houston

#2. Hammond, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Hammond in 2015-2019: 3,135

– Migration from Hammond to New Orleans: 1,127 (#2 most common destination from Hammond)

– Net migration: 2,008 to Hammond

#1. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 5,932

– Migration from Baton Rouge to New Orleans: 4,200 (#1 most common destination from Baton Rouge)

– Net migration: 1,732 to Baton Rouge