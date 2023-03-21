NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOLATOYA recall efforts fell short of about 18,000 signatures required to get Mayor Cantrell out of office.

Tuesday morning, the Orleans Parish Registrars of Voters officials delivered the certified recall documents to the state capitol and from there the petition traveled to the governor’s office.

Over 67,000 signatures were collected but only about 27,000 of those were registered voters in Orleans Parish. For recall purposes, 20 percent of the voting population, 45,000, signatures, were needed.

Recall organizer Beden Batiste says this isn’t the end though and that there are plans to challenge those numbers. Legal Analysts Cliff Cardone spoke about what a challenge could look like.

“Well, I don’t think that’s going to go anywhere. I think the election and the voters who made a selection early on, are maintained. I don’t think any Governor or any court is going to set aside the mandate of the people,” said Legal Analysts Cliff Cardone.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the latest recall news:

My administration has always remained focused on addressing the real pressing issues that face our City. Now, with the divisiveness of the failed recall campaign officially behind us, we must heal and recommit ourselves to working collaboratively to continue the progress we’ve made towards reducing crime, increasing public safety, building a more sustainable and resilient city and creating economic and job opportunities that benefit all of our people. As a former member of the New Orleans City Council and a twice-elected mayor, I have always respected and believed deeply in the democratic process. The right of the people to use their voice to express concerns are hallmarks of a strong, functioning democracy. New Orleans is a strong community that continues to make meaningful progress each day. I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to the residents of New Orleans for trusting in my leadership and believing that, for New Orleans, the best is truly yet to come. Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Recall organizers told WGNO, they plan to issue a statement as well.

