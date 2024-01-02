NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans announced that there will be a temporary lane closure on South Claiborne Avenue.

The street between Louisiana Avenue and Third Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, Jan. 2 for six to eight months while Cycle Construction installs a new waterline.

The installation is a part of the South Claiborne Transmission Main construction project.

Workers will replace a 48-inch water transmission main in the 2600 to 3300 blocks of South Claiborne Avenue. The project will be marked as the sixth replacement since 2021.

The FEMA-funded project, managed by SWBNO, will be completed cooperation with the city as a part of the Joint Infrastructure Recovery Roads Program.

According to city officials, traffic lanes near the neutral ground will be closed, making only two lanes available as drivers travel via the parking lane.

Traffic restrictions are expected to last until the summer.

Additionally, cross-street traffic closures are expected at:

Fourth Street

Louisiana Avenue

Toledano Streets (lakeside and riverside)

Washington Street

Signs and traffic cones are expected to be present, as well as fencing and barrels to direct drivers and pedestrians.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while in the area as there will be large trucks and heavy machinery hauling materials in the area, according to city officials.

Five additional projects are scheduled for the future. The replacements are done proactively as a part of the SWBNO’s five-year plan that includes infrastructure resiliency and reliability.

Residents with questions about the project can call the SWBNO at (504)-529-2837.

