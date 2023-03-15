NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Waterboard crews are in the process of performing a test water valve closure on a water main in an Uptown neighborhood, as a part of the Water Hammer Hazard Mitigation Program.

The 48” transmission main is located on Panola Street near Broadway Street and supplies a vast portion of the Central Business District and the Garden District with water. The closure runs the possibility to cause “lower-than-normal” water pressure but significant pressure loss is unlikely, says the S&WB.

Residents living in multi-story buildings should expect lower pressure. The test is in preparation for scheduled work set to begin Friday and run through the weekend.

Pending results, work is expected to begin Friday (March 17) at 7 a.m. and end Sunday (March 19) at noon. During the construction, crews will monitor the water pressure and if levels dip below 20 psi, residents will be alerted of a precautionary boil water advisory.

“Customers who are experiencing low or no water pressure should always call our Emergency Call Center at 504-52-WATER; we are open 24/7 to serve you,” said Sewerage and Water Board.

