NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday morning, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans issued a boil water advisory for a limited portion of New Orleans East. According to SWBNO, residents who live in the areas near Paris Road, Vanderkloot Avenue, Morrison Road and Haynes Boulevard should take precautions and boil their water.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food, or brush their teeth until the water is safe to use. SWBNO advises healthy adults to do the following:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children, and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness, or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

Residents at risk, with compromised immune systems, should also use safe water to wash their hands, shower, or bathe.

Here is a map of the affected area.

According to a press release from the Sewerage and Water Board, a water main break in the 7300 block of Hickman Street caused water pressure to fall below 20 pounds per square inch. The water main was part of the Little Woods Group A infrastructure improvement project.

Crews are in the process of making full repairs to restore water pressure.SWBNO will notify residents once water quality testing has begun. SWBNO says customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.