NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police say a water leak prompted the closure of the Municipal and Traffic Court on Friday morning. The courthouse is located at 1601 Perdido Street.

Court Officials initially put out a statement saying that the closure was due to severe roof damage that could be a safety risk for the public and for court employees. There is currently no timeline as to when the court will re-open.

On Friday morning, the NOPD sent Officers to search for squatters and one person was found living in the building. This person was removed by police.

Formerly the Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital, the court only uses the first floor of the building, while the remaining floors are mostly abandoned. The NOPD says they are aware that the homeless population has occupied the location in the past.