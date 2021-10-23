WATCH: Zombies invade the Warehouse District to kick off Krewe of Boo festivities!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— For many of us, running can be scary, but what makes it even more frightening is when you have zombies chasing you.

On Saturday morning, zombies invaded the Warehouse District near Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant.

Krewe of Boo kicked off the weekend’s festivities with the fourth annual New Orleans Zombie Run.

On Saturday morning, zombies invaded the Warehouse District near Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant. Krewe of Boo kicked off the weekend’s festivities with the fourth annual New Orleans Zombie Run.

On Saturday morning, zombies invaded the Warehouse District near Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant. Krewe of Boo kicked off the weekend’s festivities with the fourth annual New Orleans Zombie Run.

Runners and walkers of all ages dressed up in their spookiest costumes looking to escape the big easy Rollergirls who were the zombie killers.

The first lucky one to escape the two-mile trail of terror from the zombie apocalypse was 44-year-old Sara Fritsch who traveled all the way from Portland Oregon.

She wasn’t the only one who traveled to New Orleans for Krewe of Boo festivities.

Rosa Resendiz and her family and friends came to New Orleans on a girl’s trip all the way from Indiana.

“My girlfriend and her mom and her aunt were all from Idaho and said they all want to go to New Orleans and I was like okay and they were like no we are going to take you with us, and I was like alright that’s fine and so yeah here we are.”

As for Debi Welch, she wanted to celebrate her birthday, which was in April, but due to COVID-19 she never got to celebrate.

“Everyone is so friendly here that is why we like it, we will be here for a week it is amazing every day there is something new to do. I use to live here for 8 years and every time I come here I find something new,” said Welch.

There were over 500 people who participated in the event.

Captian of Krewe of Boo, Brian Kern said he was happy with the outcome after missing out from last year’s zombie run.

Kern said more people showed up this year for the New Orleans Zombie Run compared to the last.

“Next year for the fifth I hope to make it better and have a little block party leading up into the parade,” he added.