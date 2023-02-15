NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is encouraging citizens to properly lock up their firearms with the new “Lock It Up” campaign.

The NOPD will hold a press conference to explain the campaign’s plans for gun safety and the results it can have. The event will be held Wednesday (Feb.15) just outside NOPD headquarters.

The campaign is in collaboration with Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans. A video featuring a young student, NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, and Crimestoppers Darlene Cusanza shines a light on who can be affected if guns are left unsecured.

You can watch the press conference at WGNO.com or on WGNO’s Facebook page.

