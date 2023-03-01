NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An update will be provided on the Lundi Gras homicide investigation involving the death of an Uber Driver and passenger and the wounding of three others.

On Monday (Feb. 20), the New Orleans Police Department responded to the scene of a crash caused by a shooting, in the New Orleans East just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection North I-10 Service Road at Bundy Road.

Responding officers discovered the crash between a black Dodge and a white Nissa. The Dodge’s occupants, 35-year-old Andrew Stiller and 21-year-old Johnell Hampton were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Three others in the Nissan were also wounded by gunfire: a 35-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, and another unidentified woman. There is currently no person of interest in the incident.

The NOPD Homicide Capt. Kevin Burns will provide an update on the case at 2 p.m. at NOPD headquarters on South Broad St.

