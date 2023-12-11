NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans leaders gathered on Monday, Dec. 11 to break ground on the $31 million Mirabeau Water Garden Project.

According to the city, the garden will be built on a 25-acre site. It will feature a blue-green park with stormwater detention areas that will also serve as recreational and educational areas, walking paths, pump stations and permeable parking areas.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Infrastructure Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Joe Threat, Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans Interim General Superintendent Ron Spooner, Councilmember Eugene Green, Sister Pat Bergen with the Sisters of St. Joseph and Paris Oaks/Bayou Vista Neighborhood Association President Walterine Griffin attended the groundbreaking.

