NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams is holding a press conference Tuesday, to brief the public on the arraignment of a subject in relation to a 2022 roadway shooting.

The “brazen incident” reportedly happened in Mid-City in Sept. of 2022. Executive Producer of ProjectNOLA Bryan LaGarde, will also be present at the conference.

The press conference can be seen on WGNO.com or WGNO’ s Facebook page.

