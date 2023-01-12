NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On November 14, 1960, a six-year-old African American girl by the name of Ruby Bridges took the ride and long walk into William Frantz Elementary School on Pauline Street, to officially put an end to segregated schools.

Through her actions, a Civil Rights movement began with the integration of schools all across the country.

About 60 years later, the school was renamed Akili Academy and on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, a historic Civil Rights trail marker will be unveiled, forever signifying the history that happened there.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. and hosted by the city of New Orleans along with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Office of Tourism.

