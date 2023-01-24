NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department has called a press conference to give an update on a recent homicide investigation.

The incident happened On Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Reynes Street and left a man dead. The presser will be held near the scene of the crime.

Those speaking will be NOPD Homicide Unit Capt. Kevin Burns and Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans President/CEO Darlene Cusanza.

