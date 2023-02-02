NOPD Officers Are Seeing a Spike in Arrests of Fellow Officers.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans law enforcement is tackling the topic of crime fighting in the city.

The New Orleans Police Department Superintendent of Police Michelle Woodfork will hold a press conference Thursday (Feb. 2), to discuss crime fighting strategies to be implemented.

The strategies comes in the midst of the Mardi Gras season when officers are expected to have a greater population in New Orleans than normal and during a recent crime spike regarding carjackings.

You can watch the press conference at WGNO.com or on WGNO’s Facebook page.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.