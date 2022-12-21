NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The city of New Orleans and Mayor Latoya Cantrell will be announcing details on the city’s freeze plan.

Officials will hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday to alert the public of the upcoming weather event. It is important to heed all warnings from officials and meteorologists as special steps should be taken to make sure families and homes are safe.

The city is also urging residents to sign p for emergency text alerts by texting “NOLA READY” to 77-295.

