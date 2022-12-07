NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be delivering the annual State of the City address today (Dec. 7) at Gallier Hall at 4 p.m.

The public is invited to watch as the Mayor will take the opportunity to discuss the city’s past successes under her administration, and highlight her priorities for the city in 2023.

The theme of her address, according to the office of Mayor Cantrell, is promoting unity.

You can watch a live stream of the Mayor’s address live stream on WGNO here.

