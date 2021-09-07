WATCH LIVE: Orleans Parish provides update on post-Ida trash, debris removal

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Deputy CAO of Infrastructure Ramsey Green and Director of Sanitation Matt Torri updates residents on post-Hurricane Ida trash and debris removal and pickup for Orleans Parish residents.
The briefing started at 11:30 a.m. from the front steps of City Hall in New Orleans.
HIghlights from the briefing included:
- Emergency debris removal starts today (Tuesday, Sept. 7)
- Taking longer to pick up debris than expected
- Household wastes should be placed in 95-gallon bin only
- Working with limited resources and staffing
- Establishing contracts with outside parties to assist in household waste collection
- French Quarter took nine hours to clean up, normally it takes two
- Complete clean-up will take months, not weeks
- Keep debris and trash on the curb, not on the street
- Do not bag vegetative debris
- Separate debris: construction, vegetative, household waste
- Work will be conducted seven days a week
- Do not place debris on neutral ground or levee
- Three zones established for debris removal, all three operational
- Do not put storm debris in trash bins, place between sidewalk and curb