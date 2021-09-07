WATCH LIVE: Orleans Parish provides update on post-Ida trash, debris removal

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Deputy CAO of Infrastructure Ramsey Green and Director of Sanitation Matt Torri updates residents on post-Hurricane Ida trash and debris removal and pickup for Orleans Parish residents.

The briefing started at 11:30 a.m. from the front steps of City Hall in New Orleans.

HIghlights from the briefing included:

  • Emergency debris removal starts today (Tuesday, Sept. 7)
  • Taking longer to pick up debris than expected
  • Household wastes should be placed in 95-gallon bin only
  • Working with limited resources and staffing
  • Establishing contracts with outside parties to assist in household waste collection
  • French Quarter took nine hours to clean up, normally it takes two
  • Complete clean-up will take months, not weeks
  • Keep debris and trash on the curb, not on the street
  • Do not bag vegetative debris
  • Separate debris: construction, vegetative, household waste
  • Work will be conducted seven days a week
  • Do not place debris on neutral ground or levee
  • Three zones established for debris removal, all three operational
  • Do not put storm debris in trash bins, place between sidewalk and curb

