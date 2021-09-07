WATCH LIVE: Orleans Parish provides update on post-Ida trash, debris removal

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Deputy CAO of Infrastructure Ramsey Green and Director of Sanitation Matt Torri updates residents on post-Hurricane Ida trash and debris removal and pickup for Orleans Parish residents.

The briefing started at 11:30 a.m. from the front steps of City Hall in New Orleans.

HIghlights from the briefing included:

Emergency debris removal starts today (Tuesday, Sept. 7)

Taking longer to pick up debris than expected

Household wastes should be placed in 95-gallon bin only

Working with limited resources and staffing

Establishing contracts with outside parties to assist in household waste collection

French Quarter took nine hours to clean up, normally it takes two

Complete clean-up will take months, not weeks

Keep debris and trash on the curb, not on the street

Do not bag vegetative debris

Separate debris: construction, vegetative, household waste

Work will be conducted seven days a week

Do not place debris on neutral ground or levee

Three zones established for debris removal, all three operational

Do not put storm debris in trash bins, place between sidewalk and curb