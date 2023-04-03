NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Interim Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department will provide an update on her first 100 days in the position.

Back in December 2022, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Capt. Michelle Woodfork would become the temporary leader of the department, following the retirement of NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson.

In an exclusive interview with WGNO, Woodfork laid out her plan for the City of New Orleans just a week after being sworn in.

“I’m laser-focused on attacking violent crime, recruitment and retention, getting to the self-monitoring phase of the consent decree. All of those things are important. Can I focus on who they might choose down the line? I have to do the job that I was selected to do now so that’s what I’m focused on,” said Woodfork.

Woodfork currently sits in the position, as the City Council and Inspector General perform a nationwide for a permanent chief. The International Association of Police began the 17-week search in January.

The City Council recently voted to extend Woodfork’s contract as acting chief for an additional six months. The extension is for her to work on crime-fighting strategies and to prove she is worthy of the permanent title.

You can watch the press conference at wgno.com or on the WGNO Facebook page.

