NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday (Nov. 4), the New Orleans Police Department held a press conference to ask for public help in locating a suspect(s) accused of committing an auto theft with an infant inside of it in a Lakeview neighborhood.

The NOPD said the incident happened on Sunday, October 23. Investigators believe that the occupant of a white Dodge Charger exited the vehicle and entered the victim’s vehicle which was a Ford F-350 around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Fleur De Lis and 20th Street.

Shortly after receiving reports of the incident, the NOPD found the F-350 at the intersection of Louisville and French Streets with an infant inside. The infant was unharmed and reunited with his parents.

Through investigation, police determined that the white Charger was stolen earlier in the day around 3:30 am from the 1200 block of Tulane. Police have not identified the suspects in the case and request help and ask anyone with information to contact them by calling Third District Police at 658-6030 or call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.