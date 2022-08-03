NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, August 3, the New Orleans Police Department held a press conference to provide an update on the crime statistics from July. At the conference, the NOPD also announced the recent arrests that have been made. The New Orleans Police Departments Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Deputy Chief Superintendent Christopher Goodly, and Deputy Chief Lawrence Dupree all attended the conference.

Ferguson announced that the homicides in July were at their lowest compared to the rest of the year. He said that there were 17 homicides in July compared to the month before which had 31 homicides. Ferguson said that out of the 17 homicides seven of them were cleared by arrests, warrants, and exceptions.

Ferguson also said that police are continuing to leave the department. “Yes, it is true officers are leaving in this department and as well as departments across the country at an alarming rate,” said Ferguson. He added that they continue to stay focused.

“The men and women of the New Orleans Police Department remain engaged and actively engaged in our fighting against violent crime,” said Ferguson.

In addition to the homicide rates, Ferguson mentioned that homicides are still up 38 percent and armed robberies are up 39 percent compared to the same time in 2021. He said that this year, 127 individuals have been arrested for armed robbery.

So far in 2022, 69 homicides have been recorded by the New Orleans Police Department.