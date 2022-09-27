NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This week marks one month since the petition was filed to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. On Tuesday (September 27) the sponsors of the petition held a press conference to give an update on the recall process.

The NoLaToya Recall effort, led by Chair Belden Batiste and Vice Chairman Eileen Carter, gave more details on the recall activities, milestones, and community groundswell.

Batiste and Carter said that it is something that had to be done and that said the ‘city is on fire,’ saying Cantrell hasn’t put New Orleans first.

