NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined representatives from the New Orleans City Council, Office of Community Development, Broadmoor Improvement Association, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, Home by Hand, and Crescent City Community Land Trust to break ground on single-family community land trust homes in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

The affordable, energy-efficient, and storm-resistant homes are intended for those with an area median income of 80% or below and are another tool in the toolbox for solving the city’s affordable housing crisis.