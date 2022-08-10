NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday afternoon, New Orleans Mayor Cantrell held a press conference to talk about economic growth and sustainability in the city. Local cultural organizations joined the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy to recognize the partnerships that support the mission of creating opportunities and systems to “enable true economic activity.”

Along with that, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy wants to provide growth for cultural economy stakeholders and the public. The mission “Embraces the Culture” by showcasing local expressions of art, literary arts, film, music, crafts, fashion, and culinary through a virtual series. The series was created to give a platform for artists to reach wider audiences and earn revenue.