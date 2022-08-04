NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, Mayor Cantrell and the New Orleans Police Department held a press conference to update NOPD’s immediate policy changes. In the press conference, Cantrell spoke about her goal to retain and recruit officers to fight crime in the city. Cantrell and the New Orleans Police Department Chief Shaun Ferguson said that they visited every district and bureau since last Thursday to hear firsthand concerns, recommendations, and solutions to create a better work environment for employees in the New Orleans Police Department.

Along with focusing on retention, recruitment, and resources the New Orleans Police Department announced that, the city is submitting a petition to get rid of the consent decree due to the burden on officers. “Our profession is very difficult in these times, “said Ferguson.

Ferguson said that in 2022 they promoted 150 senior police officers which hasn’t been done since 2018. He also mentioned that 30 more senior police officers will be promoted next week. “As officers are eligible, we will make sure they are promoted in a timely manner,” said Mayor Cantrell.