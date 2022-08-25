METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — It has been almost a year since Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana causing mass destruction. Many residents, including nursing homes across the state, were among the ones who were not prepared. Nearly a thousand elderly residents were transported to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish to evacuate which caused many to suffer and multiple to die in an inadequate facility.

On August 25, as we approach the peak of hurricane season, the lawyers representing the 843 nursing home residents announced a preliminary settlement agreement. Dozens of lawyers from local firms gathered at the Old Metairie Library to make the announcement. According to the lawyers, the settlement will range from $12 million to $15 million dollars, meaning each victim will have a chance of receiving over $17,000 dollars.

According to the team of lawyers, the class action lawsuit was settled before the 1 year anniversary of Hurricane Ida. According to Blair Constant, one of the attorneys working on the case, he said is rare for a class action lawsuit. It usually takes 3 to 5 years for a case like that to be settled. “We are breaking records by doing this in advance of the one-year anniversary,” said Constant.

Constant said a “Fairness Hearing” will be held on October 3 at 9:00 a.m. for the Court to determine whether to issue the final approval of the settlement. “This was never about money, for me, it’s about making sure Mr. Dean can never do this to anyone else,” said Janice Verdin, a nurse who was at the warehouse and lost her aunt due to this tragedy.

Earlier in the month, the Louisiana Department of Health held a meeting to inform nursing homeowners of new preparedness laws. The preparedness laws were established so history won’t repeat itself for the next hurricane. The meeting discussed House Bill 933. LDH emphasized the importance of communication along with having proper and safe evacuation sites.