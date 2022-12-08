NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The family of former New Orleans Saints player and businessman Glenn Foster Jr., will hold a press conference Thursday (Dec. 8) at Civil District Court, to announce the civil lawsuit being filed on his behalf.

The Foster family, accompanied by Civil Rights and Personal Injury Attorney Ben Crump, will release the latest development in the case of Foster’s death while in the custody and care of the Reform Police Department and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Glenn was arrested in Pickens County, Ala. in December 2021 on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police, the family reports.

His parents believe he was suffering from a “manic episode” before, during and after his arrest as he was known to have a history of mental health challenges.

