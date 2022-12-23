NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor Cantrell and city of New Orleans officials will provide an update on the city-run operations ahead of the severe cold weather heading our way.

Mayor Cantrell will be joined by Homeland Security Director Colin Arnold and NORD Commission CEO Larry Barabino.

The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Rosenwald Recreation Center at 1120 S. Broad Ave. which is also being used as a warming center for anyone needing to escape the freezing temps.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.