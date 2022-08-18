NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East.

City leaders broke ground on the project in October 2021 with the objective to train new NOPD recruits. Mayor Cantrell spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on the exciting news. According to city officials, the facility sustained much damage from Hurricane Katrina which caused NOPD officers to have to travel outside the parish to get their training. In 2019, the Cantrell Administration made it a priority for it to be built in Orleans Parish.