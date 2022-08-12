NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, City officials, and community members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the $7 million Lake Terrace and Oaks Group D project. The project began in July with excavation work on Oriole Street. It was designed by Mott MacDonald and was constructed by Boh Bros Construction Co, LLC.

The reconstruction project improved neighborhoods in the area by replacing damaged underground water, sewer, and drainage lines, and repaving roadways and damaged sidewalks. Along with the physical improvements, city officials say the project brings capital improvement and creates thousands of construction jobs across the city.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Cantrell announced that 55 projects are underway in the city. Councilman Eugene Green, District D also attended the ceremony. Green said that with the improvements from the project, residents will be able to easily access their communities. The new improvements were also designed to reduce street flooding.