NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, June 7, New Orleans City Council held a meeting to consider a resolution to approve the agreement between Entergy New Orleans and the Sewage and Water Board.

In the meeting, the committee considered a resolution to approve Entergy’s request to implement its gas hedging program for the 2022/2023 winter season.

Additionally, the committee considered an ordinance to permit Toro Vertical to construct, operate, and maintain wireless facilities in the public right-of-way.