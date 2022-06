NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 15, city officials held criminal justice meeting to discuss multiple topics around the city.

The meeting was held at 10 a.m.

Orleans Parish Criminal Court-Judge Robin Pittman & Judge Tracey Flemings- Davillier, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, Chief Shaun Ferguson, and Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson spoke at the meeting.

Updates on ongoing public safety initiatives and legislative, financial, and operational issues were identified in the meeting.