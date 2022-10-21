Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has an arrest warrant for a 15-year old boy, accused of multiple violent crimes.

Through investigations done by NOPD detectives and the Violent Crimes Abatement Investigative team, authorities identified 15-year old Tevin Cooper as the suspect in a one-day crime spree that spread from Uptown to the Bywater.

Although Cooper is the only person accused in the crimes, the NOPD log of crimes committed on September 5th shows that Cooper may not have acted alone.

A timeline of the crime spree went as:

9:31 p.m. – An armed robbery in the 200 block of Loyola Avenue, where three subjects, all armed, approached a woman from behind, grabbed her keys, demanded her purse, and then drove off in her vehicle.

9:58 p.m. – An attempted armed robbery in the 6100 block of Magazine Street where one armed suspect approached two people from behind demanding property and their vehicle meanwhile two other vehicles blocked the victims in.

10:08 p.m. – An armed carjacking at the intersection of Henry Clay Avenue and Annunciation Street victims were driving near the intersection when a sedan cut them off and the armed suspect got out and approached the vehicle.

An armed carjacking in the 800 block of Port Street.

Anyone with information on Tevin Cooper’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

