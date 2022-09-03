NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —An argument turned violent Saturday morning, sending a woman to the hospital, according ot the New Orleans Police Department. The incident happened in the Warehouse District in the 1000 block Saint Charles Ave.

At about 4:20, the NOPD reported that the victim and an unknown suspect were involved in an argument that turned physical, leading to the suspect stabbing the woman several times. The suspect left the scene soon after and the woman was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Her condition has not been released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.