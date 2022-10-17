NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Warehouse District Monday (Oct. 17) night.

At about 7:50, the NOPD responded to the scene in the 800 block of Baronne Street, where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

