Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for stealing a vehicle out of the Warehouse District on Dec. 21.

According to the NOPD, 24-year-old Karon Young was seen in the 300 block of Magazine Street taking the keys to and driving away in a 2022 Mercedes GLE 360 without the owner’s consent. Officers have since located the vehicle.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Young as the person responsible. He is described as a black male, 6’2”, and weighing 140 pounds. Once he is captured Young will be charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Young is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.