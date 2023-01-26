Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

ALGIERS, La. (WGNO)— An armed carjacking in the Algiers neighborhood, has the New Orleans Police Department searching for the person responsible.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday ( Jan. 25) the victim, driving a black 2015 Infiniti Q50, parked in the 4100 block of General DeGaulle Drive. Sometime later the person returned to the car but was approached by a man asking for money.

The victim declined and attempted to get into his vehicle but the subject walked up behind him, pushed an unknown hard object into his back, and demanded keys. The victim complied and the subject drove away.

The man is described as a black man around 20-30 years old, stocky build, standing around 5’11”, and weighing about 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, white undershirt, black pants, and black shoes.

It is unknown the type of weapon the subject was carrying.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact any Fourth District Detective at 504-685-6040 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.