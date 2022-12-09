Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for the man they say is wanted for driving recklessly in the Seventh Ward.

The NOPD says on Sunday (Dec. 4) 27-year-old, Devon Shomari Robertson was reportedly seen doing donuts in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue in a yellow, 2016 Chevrolet Camaro.

Officers say Robertson is wanted on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Robertson or the vehicle involved in this incident is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-977-903-7867.

