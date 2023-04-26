All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection to a shooting in the Tremé area.

The shooting happened Sunday (April 20) in the 2400 block of Saint Louis Street around 7:30 p.m. Police say that a man fired shots into a crowd before fleeing the scene leaving a woman and a 14-year-old girl wounded.

Through investigation, the NOPD was able to identify 31-year-old Ablionica Lindsey to have been involved in the incident.

Lindsey is currently wanted for accessory after the fact to aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Ablionica P. Lindsey’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

