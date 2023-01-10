Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for subjects wanted in a West Riverside attempted bank theft, Tuesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., two individuals were caught on security camera attempting to break into a bank’s ATM in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. According to the NOPD, the two were unsuccessful in gaining access.

The NOPD is asking the public for help in finding the two responsible.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these suspects or this incident is asked to call Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

