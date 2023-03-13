Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after a Sunday morning business burglary in the Gert Town area.

The NOPD says at around 5:15 a.m. a man was caught on surveillance camera, inside what appears to be the kitchen of a business in the 3100 block of Fern Street. Officers did not list what the subject took.

The NOPD says the man is the same subject responsible for a burglary hours earlier, Uptown on S. Carrollton Ave.

The subject was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, a black ski mask, with red stitching around the mouth, and dark-colored pants and gloves. A physical description was not given.

Anyone with information on with burglaries or where the subject may be is asked to contact the Second District detective or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

